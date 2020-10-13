FedEx Racing Express Facts – Kansas Speedway

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Freight Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Hollywood Casino 400

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 18/2:30 p.m. ET

Distance: 267 laps/400.5 miles

Track Length: 1.5 miles

Track Shape: Tri-Oval

Banking: Turns: 17-20°; Straights 5-11°

2019 Winner: Denny Hamlin

Express Notes:

Press Kit: Download the 2020 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Charlotte Roval Recap: The #11 FedEx Ground Toyota started the race on the pole, but that was the only time Hamlin was at the front of the field during the 109-lap race around the road course/oval hybrid track. Morning showers required the field to start the race on rain tires and then make the decision of when to switch to regular racing slicks as the track dried. The changing conditions, plus rough contact in the corners, led to Hamlin spinning multiple times throughout the race. Despite trailing near the back of the pack for parts of the race, the #11 team was able to use pit strategy to get back up to third with 19 laps to go. However, a late pit stop was slowed when the pit crew had to work around body damage from earlier contact, knocking Hamlin back outside the top 25. He was able to rally in the remaining nine laps to cross the line 15th.

Kansas Preview: The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas for the first event in the Round of 8 this weekend. “The Track That Will Blow You Away” will be the host on Sunday at 2:30 pm ET. Hamlin was reseeded second in the points standings behind Kevin Harvick after the Round of 12, but he will look to punch his ticket to the Championship 4 with a win at Kansas.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Kansas Speedway

Races: 24

Wins: 3

Poles: 0

Top-5: 8

Top-10: 9

Laps Led: 6276

Avg. Start: 12.5

Avg. Finish: 14.5

Hamlin Conversation – Kansas:

As you and the team look to Kansas, you’ve had success there in the past. How do you intend to use that experience?

“Our mentality is the same— win and win now. We’ve had success in the last two races at Kansas, and we’ll look to keep that going. I know my team is going to put a fast car on the track and then it’s up to me to get it across the finish line.”

There are three races left this season. What does it mean to you to be back in the position to possibly win your first championship?

“It means everything. I’ve been at it for 15 years, and to be back in a position to capture my first championship is everything. Right now I’m focused on Kansas, though, and how I can perform the best for myself and my team.”

FedEx Freight Along for the Ride at Kansas Speedway: For the Hollywood Casino 400 at the Kansas Speedway, FedEx Freight recognizes the company’s Midway, Ill., service center by featuring the call letters MDW on the #11 FedEx Freight race car. The Midway service center, which opened in 2018, has approximately 390 team members who are committed to making every FedEx experience outstanding.

FedEx Office – Closest to Kansas Speedway: 13450 W 87th St. Pkwy, Lenexa, KS 66215, (913) 894-2010