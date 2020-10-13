GMS Racing Gander Trucks Kansas Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Truck Month Chevrolet Silverado

Kansas Speedway Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 3, Best start: 8, Best finish: 8, Laps led: 30

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 19, Wins: 3, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 6, Top 10s: 9, Laps led: 303, Stage Wins: 7

Notes:

– In addition to his Gander Trucks starts at Kansas Speedway, Sheldon Creed has three ARCA Racing Series starts at the track including a win in 2018 en route to the series championship.

– Creed and the No. 2 team will compete with chassis No. 302 this weekend in Kansas. Creed led 121 laps in five previous starts with this chassis this season.

– Creed is currently second in the playoff standings entering the Round of 8, zero points behind the leader.

– The GMS fleet will carry special pink ribbons throughout the month of October to promote breast cancer awareness and honor individuals close to GMS team members who have been affected by the disease.

Quote:

“Kansas is a track I like racing at. I feel like we had better a better truck in the double header races than our finishes show. I’m looking to have a strong run this weekend and keep our team in a good position to compete for a championship in Phoenix.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 La Paz Margarita Mix / Michael Roberts Construction Chevrolet Silverado

Kansas Speedway Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 2, Best start: 7, Best finish: 6, Top 10s: 2, Lap led: 67

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 19, Wins: 2, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 10, Laps led: 271, Stage wins: 5

Notes:

– GMS Racing announced this week that Zane Smith has resigned with the team for the 2021 season.

– Smith and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis No. 330 this weekend in Kansas. This is the same chassis Smith took to victory lane at Dover in August.

– Smith is third in playoff standings entering the Round of 8, six points behind the leader.

– The GMS fleet will carry special pink ribbons throughout the month of October to promote breast cancer awareness and honor individuals close to GMS team members who have been affected by the disease.

Quote:

“I feel pretty confident heading into Kansas this weekend. We had a good run in both races earlier this year, so hopefully we can go out and have another strong run. A win would be great to lock us in to Phoenix, but we need a strong points run and to be consistent over the next few races.”

Brett Moffitt, No. 23 Concrete Supply Chevrolet Silverado

Kansas Speedway Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 5, Best start: 2, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 3, Laps led: 36

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 19, Best start: 1, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 8, Top 10s: 13, Laps led: 376, Stage Wins: 6

Notes:

– Long time partner Concrete Supply join Brett Moffitt for the first two races of the Round of 8 at Kansas Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway.

– Moffitt and the No. 23 team will compete with chassis No. 306 this weekend in Kansas. Moffitt has five top-10 finishes in six races with this chassis in 2020 including a runner-up finish in the first race of the Kansas double header in July.

– Moffitt is currently fifth in playoff standings entering the Round of 8, 12 points behind the leader.

– Moffitt has led the most laps of any Gander Trucks regular so far this season with 376.

– The GMS fleet will carry special pink ribbons throughout the month of October to promote breast cancer awareness and honor individuals close to GMS team members who have been affected by the disease.

Quote:

“I’m ready to get back in a truck this weekend at Kansas. We had a good run there in the first race of the double header. Hopefully we can go out there and improve on that and get a win to punch our ticket to Phoenix.”

David Gravel, No. 24 ChevyGoods.com Chevrolet Silverado

Kansas Speedway Gander Trucks Stats

– No prior Gander Trucks starts at Kansas Speedway.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 1, Best start: 12, Best finish: 10, Top 10s: 1

Notes:

– David Gravel returns to the No. 24 team for is second career Gander Trucks start. Gravel made his series debut at Michigan in August where he finished 10th.

– Gravel and the No. 24 team will compete with chassis No. 309 this weekend in Kansas. This chassis has two top-five finishes in six starts with the 24 team this season, including a win at Bristol.

– The GMS fleet will carry special pink ribbons throughout the month of October to promote breast cancer awareness and honor individuals close to GMS team members who have been affected by the disease.

Quote:

“I’m anxious to get back in the truck. I know it’s going to be a tough hill to climb again, but I’m looking forward to getting better each lap! We had a top 10 in our first race earlier this year, so hopefully we can repeat that this week.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

Kansas Speedway Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 3, Best start: 2, Best finish: 11

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 19, Best start: 2, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 9, Laps led: 54, Stage wins: 1

Notes:

– Tyler Ankrum and the No. 26 will utilize chassis No. 322 this weekend at Kansas Speedway. Ankrum has two top-five finishes in five starts with this chassis in 2020, including a runner-up finish at Homestead in June.

– Ankrum is currently eighth in the playoff standings entering the Round of 8, 25 points behind the leader.

– The GMS fleet will carry special pink ribbons throughout the month of October to promote breast cancer awareness and honor individuals close to GMS team members who have been affected by the disease.

Quote:

“I enjoy racing at Kansas, but I’m definitely looking for a strong finish this weekend to put the double header trouble behind us. We’ve got some tough competition in the playoffs, but hopefully we can go out there this weekend and compete for a win to lock ourselves in to Phoenix.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt, Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Zane Smith as well as part-time with David Gravel and Chase Purdy. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 Gander Trucks Championship, the 2019 ARCA East championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.