Marwin Sports to Launch into NASCAR Cup Series with Spire Motorsports

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 13, 2020) – Marwin Sports will showcase its livery aboard Spire Motorsports No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE beginning with Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway where veteran Reed Sorenson will handle the driving responsibilities.

The Los Angeles-based apparel manufacturer will also be featured as the team’s primary sponsor again next weekend for the Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway, also with Sorenson at the controls.

Marwin Sports was founded in Sweden in 1980 and since its inception, the organization’s mission has been to design and build premium and innovative apparel that is true, reliable and fit for the rugged demands of all life. The precision of every cut, fold, and stitch is guided by decades of experience.

“Since officially launching Marwin Sports in the U.S. at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January, we have participated in virtually every form of American motorsports, with the exception of NASCAR,” said Marwin Sports U.S. co-founder and director of business development Brian Rock. “With full respect to the power of NASCAR, we decided to wait until the right partner and time aligned. Marwin has been watching the rise of Spire Motorsports very closely and we are excited to announce our entry into the NASCAR Cup Series on October 18 at Kansas Speedway, followed up with a second event on the high banks of Texas Motor Speedway. We are very proud to be affiliated with a team that shares the same values, vision, and eagerness to always innovate and improve, just as we do at Marwin Sports. We truly feel that this is just the beginning of what will be a very long partnership with Spire Motorsports and the Spire family.”

In 2019, Marwin Sports was launched in the United States to identify apparel opportunities and bring tangible solutions to a diverse group of industries. The U.S. founders have backgrounds in professional sports ranging from basketball to auto racing. Fueled by passion and experience, Marwin Sports delivers innovative technology and apparel solutions to countless individuals and organizations. As a leading technology-first brand, Marwin products are unique with proprietary innovations.

With four races remaining on the 2020 schedule, Spire Motorsports is currently 34th in the NASCAR Cup Series owner’s point standings with only 13 markers separating the Mooresville, N.C., organization from 32nd. Spire has competed in all 32 events this season and earned a season-best 11th-place finish with driver Justin Haley two races ago at Talladega Superspeedway. In all, the team has competed with nine drivers in 2020 with Sorenson carrying the bulk of the load.

“Spire Motorsports is thrilled to showcase our relationship with Marwin Sports staring this weekend at Kansas Speedway,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr. “As we ramp up preparations for 2021 and beyond, it’s exciting to introduce new sponsors to our race team and the sport as a whole. The next two races will be tremendous opportunities to introduce Marwin Sports to the dynamic and diverse platforms the NASCAR Cup Series affords its teams and sponsors.”

The Hollywood Casino 400 from Kansas Speedway will be televised live on NBC Sunday, October 18 beginning at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 33rd of 36 points-paying races on the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.