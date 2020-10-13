Tanner Gray – NGROTS Advance: Kansas Speedway

Track: Kansas Speedway, 1.5-mile oval

Race: 20 of 23

Event: Clean Harbors 200 (201 miles, 134 laps)

Schedule:

Saturday, Oct. 17

4:00 p.m…………..Race (FOX)

(all times ET)

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

Tanner Gray is looking forward to racing at Kansas Speedway Saturday afternoon since it’s one of the few tracks where he has previous experience. Gray competed in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) doubleheader races there in late July in his No. 15 Ford Performance F-150.

Gray finished 18th in the first of two races there. He had been running in the top 10, but the team gambled on pit strategy by saving its last set of tires for a late-race caution which never happened. He rebounded to a fourth-place finish the next day for one of his best finishes this season. He also competed in the ARCA Menards Series race there that weekend. He overcame a restart penalty which put him a lap down early in the race to finish fifth.

In 19 Truck Series races to date this year, Gray has four top-five, seven top-10 finishes, has led four laps and sits 13th in the driver point standings. Of his four top-five finishes, three of them have been third-place finishes all within the last two months.

The Clean Harbors 200 from Kansas Speedway will be run on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FOX. The 134-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 30 and 60.

Gray on Kansas: “We were pretty bad in the first race at Kansas during the doubleheader in July, but we came back and ran good in the second race. A lot of it was strategy and how it worked out for us. I like places like that which widen out and you can kind of run all over the place. I’m looking forward to racing there again this weekend since I’ll be coming into it with more experience than most tracks I’ve raced on this season.”

Hailie Deegan, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150

Hailie Deegan will be making her first career start in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) Saturday at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City in the No. 17 Ford Performance F-150 for DGR-Crosley. The 19-year-old from Temecula, Calif., has been competing full time in the ARCA Menards Series this season.

Although Deegan has never made a lap in the truck, she does have previous experience at Kansas Speedway. She has two starts at the 1.5-mile intermediate track in the ARCA Menards Series, resulting in top-10 finishes in both races. Most recently she was ninth there for the race on July 24.

Deegan’s goal for this race is to run every lap and gain as much experience as she can. She knows her learning curve is steep for this race, but is looking forward to the challenge.

The Clean Harbors 200 from Kansas Speedway will be run on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FOX. The 134-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 30 and 60.

Deegan on Kansas: “I’m super excited for my first Truck Series race at Kansas on Saturday. This will be a big learning experience for me and it will help me qualify for any races I may do next year. It will be challenging with no practice or qualifying, and having to start in the back based on points. The competition in the Truck Series is very good, which will make this that much harder, but it will help my development so much. This is a big step for me and I’m excited to take on this learning curve.”