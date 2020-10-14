Colin Garrett – Clean Harbors 200 Race Advance

Clean Harbors 200 | Kansas Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 The Rosie Network/Racing for Heroes Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Colin Garrett

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @ColinGarrettWeb

Colin Garrett on Racing at Kansas: “I’m looking forward to being back in the Truck Series this weekend,” said Garrett. “I have some experience in the XFINITY Series here earlier this year, so I think that will be helpful for Saturday’s race. I’m thankful for the support of The Rosie Network and Racing for Heroes.”

Garrett at Kansas: Saturday’s race at Kansas Speedway marks Garrett’s second NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start. Garrett’s previous start came at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2019.

Garrett has one NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Kansas Speedway, a 16th-place finish coming earlier this year.

On the Truck: The Rosie Network’s mission is to build stronger military families by developing entrepreneurial programs and support services that empower active-duty, veterans and military spouses to realize the American Dream of small business ownership, increasing financial stability and self-sufficiency of those who have served our country.

Racing for Heroes provides the Veteran community new mission with a purpose and place to belong. Through participation in research studies, the scientific community is proving that the excitement and adrenaline of racing, also helps Veterans with Post Traumatic Stress (PTS) and Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) by improving neurological and emotional connections damaged by trauma. Racing for Heroes’ health and wellness programs support Veterans ready to find alternatives to addictive drugs and self-medications to better handle the challenges faced in civilian life.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.