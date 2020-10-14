Elliott to start on pole position at Kansas

Chase Elliott was awarded the pole position for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series event at Kansas Speedway, the Hollywood Casino 400, on Sunday, October 18, which marks the first event in the Round of 8 in the 2020 Cup Playoffs.

The starting lineup was based on four stats: current owner points position, the driver’s results from a previous Cup race, the owner’s results from a previous Cup race and the fastest lap established from a previous Cup race.

With that, Elliott, who is coming off his second consecutive win at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course and third victory of this season after leading a race-high 27 laps, will lead the field to the start of this weekend’s event at Kansas as he will start on pole position for the fifth time this season. In addition, the Dawsonville, Georgia, native will look to secure a spot in the Championship Round at Phoenix Raceway scheduled on Sunday, November 8, and battle for his first Cup title.

Joey Logano, who finished in second place behind Elliott at the Charlotte Roval, will start alongside Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet on the front row at Kansas. Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. will start in the top five followed by Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski, as the Playoff field is down to the final eight competitors vying for four spots in the Championship Round.

Ryan Blaney, the highest non-title contender, will start in ninth place while William Byron will round out the top-10 starting grid.

Starting in positions 11-25 are Erik Jones, Clint Bowyer, Cole Custer, Jimmie Johnson, Tyler Reddick, Aric Almirola, Austin Dillon, Matt DiBenedetto, Ryan Preece, Kyle Busch, Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Bubba Wallace and Ty Dillon.

Starting in positions 26-40 are Michael McDowell, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Newman, Corey LaJoie, Matt Kenseth, Quin Houff, John Hunter Nemechek, James Davison, J.J. Yeley, Brennan Poole, Reed Sorenson, Timmy Hill, Joey Gase, Josh Bilicki and Chad Finchum.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway will occur on Sunday, October 18, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.