Moorespeed Returns to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta for IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup USA by Yokohama Triple-Header this Weekend

BRASELTON, Georgia (October 15, 2020) – Moorespeed returns to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta this weekend in the No. 53 Moorespeed Porsche 911 GT3 for the second-straight triple-header weekend schedule of races on the IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup USA by Yokohama calendar.

Following Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course last month, Road Atlanta is the second of two consecutive race weekends on the 2020 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup schedule that has Moorespeed and its competitors take on the challenge of three 45-minute sprint races in two days.

Friday’s Road Atlanta schedule includes twin IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup races at 8 a.m. and 1:55 p.m. EDT while Saturday’s weekend finale is slated to go green at 10 a.m. EDT. All three races can be seen live at www.IMSA.tv.

“We are looking forward to three races this week at Road Atlanta,” said Moorespeed President David Moore. “Looking forward to another big weekend with the team. We have got some work to do, but we are going to give it our best shot.”

The weekend’s opening pair of practice sessions are already in the books at Road Atlanta where Moorespeed and team driver Riley Dickinson topped Thursday afternoon’s second session with a top time of 1:22.963 (110.217 mph). Qualifying is next up at 5:15 p.m. EDT today.

The expanded triple-header race weekend schedules are just one of many changes and adjustments IMSA made to fit this year’s planned 16 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup rounds into a compact four-month season – August through November – following the COVID-19 pause in the first half of the year.

This weekend’s IMSA event is open to race fans in compliance with mandated guidelines and safety protocols regarding COVID-19.

“Everybody is pumped up, in good spirits, and ready to go racing at one of our favorite tracks with fans there,” Moore said. “We want to put on a good show and let the chips fall where they fall. We are going to give it our best as we always do.”

