RCR Event Preview – Kansas Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Kansas Speedway… In 87 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has one win with Kevin Harvick (2013), five top-five, and 23 top-10 finishes. The Welcome, N.C. organization also picked up a NASCAR Xfinity Series win with Harvick in 2006. Additionally, the Richard Childress Racing Xfinity Series program has earned 16 top-five, and 26 top-10 finishes in 50 starts.

Catch the Action… The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway will be televised live Saturday, October 17, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway will be televised live Sunday, October 18, beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

This Week’s American Ethanol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Kansas Speedway… Dillon made his career-first start in the NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway in 2011 and has made a total of 14 NASCAR Cup Series starts the 1.5-mile track, earning his best finish of sixth in May and October 2016. He has also made five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track, earning one pole award (2013) and a best finish of second (2012). In three NASCAR Truck Series races, Dillon has earned one pole award (2011) and a best finish of fourth (2014).

NASCAR Playoffs… Dillon was knocked out of contention from the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs following Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, where he finished 19th and missed the Round of Eight cutoff by 38 points. Dillon’s fourth appearance in NASCAR’s postseason was highlighted by strong performances in the Round of 16, including top-three finishes at both Darlington and Richmond.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

How is Kansas unique compared to some of the other 1.5-mile tracks?

“Kansas Speedway has done a really good job with their banking. There’s a line right up by the fence that has a little extra grip. There’s an angle up there that I don’t think many tracks have figured out yet, but Kansas got it right. You can run from top to bottom there. The bottom groove is the preferred groove at the beginning, but it becomes too tight to try and run around there in turns one and two sometimes depending on what the balance of your race car is. I’ve enjoyed that track a lot ever since they repaved it. I wish every track could do as good as a job as Kansas has with repaves.”

How will you approach this race now that you are no longer competing in the NASCAR Playoffs?

“I don’t think the mentality changes, too much. The goal remains the same, and that is to go out and win. My RCR team has been really strong on mile-and-a-half tracks this season, and I know that we have everything we need to try and get another win before the end of the season. We can take some chances and try some things now that maybe we wouldn’t have if we were still in the NASCAR Playoffs, but overall the goal is still the same.”

October is national “name your car” month. Do you ever name any of your cars or have names for them?

“When I was in the NASCAR East Series, we had a car called Midnight Rider because we worked all night on it. It ran a lot of races and was a solid car for us.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Kansas Speedway…Tyler Reddick has two NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, earning a best finish of ninth there in the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 last year for RCR. The finish was Reddick’s first Cup Series top-10 finish in just two series starts. Reddick also has three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 1.5-mile speedway and has not started or finished outside the top-10 in the series. Reddick picked up the pole award in the Xfinity Series in 2017 and has a best finish of second (October 2017 and October 2019). Reddick also has two NASCAR Truck Series starts at Kansas Speedway.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTES:

We return to Kansas Speedway this weekend after racing there at the end of July. Are there any takeaways from that race that you can use this weekend?

“Honestly, that race was a tough one for us where we were going through a patch of learning how to adjust on these Cup cars to get me what I need. None of the adjustments we made that weekend seemed to help, so we’ve been working hard on our game plan for this weekend when we return to Kansas Speedway with our No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet. I think we’ve made a lot of good headway over the past couple of months on making adjustments that help me. With this Sunday’s race being a day race and not bleeding into the night, I think the track will still change but not go through as big of a swing as it did during the July race. We’ll have a little more consistency during the day, which will help us. We just have to manage everything the best that we can and not lose any track position we get, since it’s so hard to get that back in these races.”

Anthony Alfredo and the No. 21 Andy’s Frozen Custard Chevrolet Camaro at Kansas Speedway… Anthony Alfredo will make his first career start this weekend at Kansas Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Five of Alfredo’s eight top-10 finishes have come on 1.5-mile tracks this season. He also has one career ARCA Series start at Kansas Speedway from 2018.

About Andy’s Frozen Custard… Andy’s Frozen Custard has always been fanatical about custard and has served it with pride since March 19, 1986. For more than three decades, only the freshest ingredients have been used for a frozen custard experience you can’t get anywhere else.

Andy’s number one focus is product quality. We use only the finest ingredients in our mix. The custard is always served within one hour after it is made. Our approach has been fairly simple: Hire great people, treat them right, and try to get the product in as many mouths as possible. Andy’s Frozen Custard focuses on three main things: product quality, customer service, and community involvement. Our efforts in these areas are what make us unique in the markets we serve. It is this commitment to quality that allows us to be confident in saying that Andy’s makes the best frozen treat in the entire world! Drop by your local Andy’s or visit us at eatandys.com.

Fast Start for Fast Pasta… Running a limited schedule in the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing, Alfredo has secured eight top-10 finishes. He also won an eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Saturday Night Thunder Race at Dover International Speedway during NASCAR’s hiatus from on-track competition.

ANTHONY ALFREDO QUOTES:

What are your expectations coming into Kansas Speedway this weekend?

“I am really looking forward to Kansas this weekend. It seems like the 1.5-mile tracks have really been where our team has been the most competitive this season. We have a lot of momentum that we are still carrying from places like Bristol Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Talladega Superspeedway. Our Richard Childress Racing team has been bringing fast Chevrolet Camaros every week to the track. I believe Kansas is a place where we can grab our first top-three of the year, if not a win. Hopefully, I can adapt to the track quickly and communicate well with my crew chief, Andy Street, so my team can make good adjustments to put us in position at the end.”

This will be your first start at Kansas since you ran an ARCA race there a few years ago. What have you been doing to best prepare yourself for this weekend with limited experience?

“I’ve definitely been leaning on my RCR teammates, Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick. They have both been very insightful and an open book for any of my questions all year long. I’m thankful to Richard Childress Racing and Chevrolet for all the resources I’ve been able to utilize. Our team simulator has been a great tool for me to study and understand the data, so I have an idea of not just the line I need to run, but what the balance of the car is going to be for both short and long runs heading into these races.”