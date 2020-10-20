Chris Buescher – Texas Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

Race Format: 501 miles, 334 laps, Stage Lengths: 105-105-124

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 – Sunday, Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

NASCAR Turns Attention to Lone Star State

With just three races remaining in the 2020 slate, the Cup series heads West to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend for a 500-mile race in the Round of 8 in the #NASCARPlayoffs.

Sunday’s starting lineup will be set by three competition-based metrics, rewarding both season-long and single-race performance, and will be announced later in the week.

Four weeks of NASCAR action were completed prior to the COVID-19 hiatus with races at Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega, Dover and Martinsville postponed before the schedule later picked back up in mid-May.

Buescher Historically at Texas

Buescher will make his 11th Cup start at Texas on Sunday, where he has an average finish of 21.8. Dating back five years, Buescher has a best finish of 15th, which came in the spring of 2018.

Most recently, Buescher powered the No. 17 Ford to a 19th-place run earlier this year, his second-straight such result at the 1.5-mile track.

Buescher, a native of Prosper, Texas, made five Xfinity Series starts for Jack Roush, finishing ninth in 2015 in the No. 60.

Luke Lambert Historically at Texas

Lambert will be atop the box for his 17th career Cup event at Texas this weekend, a track he has an average finish of 20.3 with one top-10.

Lambert and Newman ran 10th in the fall race in the 2016 season. Most recently, he led Buescher to a 19th-place run earlier this year.

Lambert also called two Xfinity races at TMS with Elliott Sadler in 2012, finishing 12th and 11th.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Texas:

“I’m always excited to return to my home track in Texas. We’ve got three races left to continue to build going into the offseason, and hope to put together a solid run in the Fastenal Ford this weekend in the Lone Star state.”

Last Time Out

Buescher finished 21st Sunday at Kansas in the Fastenal Ford.

Where They Rank

Buescher is 20th in driver standings through 33 events.

On the Car

Fastenal celebrates its 10th season with Roush Fenway Racing in 2020. The Minnesota company spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping to the No. 17 Cup Series entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Loctite, Milwaukee, Norton, Jet (JPW) and Rustoleum will ride aboard the No. 17 as Fastenal Racing’s featured suppliers Sunday in Texas.

Loctite, a leader in adhesives, sealants and surface treatments will be on the hood.

Milwaukee Tool Company, a leader in power tools since 1924, will ride on the TV panel.

Norton Abrasives, a Saint-Gobain brand, will ride on the decklid.

JET, with 50 years’ experience in the industrial tool category, will be on the lower rear quarter panel.

Rustoleum, a manufacturer of protective paints and coating for home and industrial use, will ride on the b-post.

Driven for a Cause

Throughout the month of October, Roush Fenway Racing will show its support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month by running special pink numbers on its Ford Mustangs. In addition, Roush Fenway Fords will sport pink ‘Driven for a Cause’ ribbon decals on its Ford Mustangs.

About Fastenal

Fastenal [Nasdaq: FAST] is North America’s largest fastener distributor and a ‘one-stop’ source for hundreds of thousands of OEM, MRO and Construction products. With more than 2,600 stores worldwide, the company supports B2B customers with tailored local inventory and dedicated personnel, who visit regularly, quickly respond to emergency needs, and provide efficient inventory management solutions. Fastenal’s service-oriented business network includes the world’s largest industrial vending program, 14 regional distribution centers, 8 custom manufacturing facilities, thousands of delivery vehicles, and industry-leading sourcing, quality and engineering resources.