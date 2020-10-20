GMS Racing Gander Trucks Texas Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Truck Month Chevrolet Silverado

Texas Motor Speedway Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 4, Best start: 1, Best finish: 6, Laps led: 14

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 20, Wins: 3, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 7, Top 10s: 10, Laps led: 364, Stage Wins: 9

Notes:

– Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 team will compete with chassis No. 324 this weekend in Kansas. Creed has three top-five and five top-10 finishes in seven starts with this chassis in 2020, including a runner-up finish at Las Vegas in September and a win at Kentucky in July.

– Creed is currently first in the points standings, 26 points above the cutoff line for the Championship 4.

– Creed has a series high nine stage wins in 2020.

– The GMS fleet will carry special pink ribbons throughout the month of October to promote breast cancer awareness and honor individuals close to GMS team members who have been affected by the disease.

Quote:

“We’re in a pretty good spot in points right now, but we can’t let up. My guys bring fast trucks to the track every single week, so I know we’ll be able to compete. We just need to have a solid run and stack up some more points and work to be around at the end to go after another win.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 Pit Boss Grills Chevrolet Silverado

Texas Motor Speedway Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 1, Best start: 6, Laps led: 26

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 20, Wins: 2, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 10, Laps led: 308, Stage wins: 5

Notes:

– Pit Boss Grills will sponsor Zane Smith for Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

– Smith and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis No. 331 this weekend in Texas. This is the same chassis Smith took to victory lane at Michigan in August.

– Smith is third in points standings entering the Texas weekend, seven points above the cut line for the Championship 4.

– The GMS fleet will carry special pink ribbons throughout the month of October to promote breast cancer awareness and honor individuals close to GMS team members who have been affected by the disease.

Quote:

“I feel pretty confident heading into Texas this weekend. We had a better truck in July than our finish shows. A win is the goal to lock ourselves into the Championship 4, but overall just need to have a solid points day to keep us alive in the playoffs.”

Brett Moffitt, No. 23 Concrete Supply Chevrolet Silverado

Texas Motor Speedway Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 5, Best start: 2, Best finish: 3, Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 2, Laps led: 40

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 20, Wins: 1, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 9, Top 10s: 14, Laps led: 391, Stage Wins: 6

Notes:

– Long time partner Concrete Supply returns as primary sponsor for Brett Moffitt this week at Texas Motor Speedway.

– Moffitt is the first driver to lock himself into the Championship 4 battle with his win at Kansas Speedway last week.

– Moffitt and the No. 23 team will compete with chassis No. 306 this weekend in Texas. This is the same chassis that Moffit took to victory lane last week at Kansas. Moffitt has six top-10 finishes in seven races with this chassis in 2020.

– Moffitt has led the most laps of any Gander Trucks regular so far this season with 391.

– The GMS fleet will carry special pink ribbons throughout the month of October to promote breast cancer awareness and honor individuals close to GMS team members who have been affected by the disease.

Quote:

“I’m ready for Texas. We had a solid run there in the summer and I know we’ll have a fast Silverado again this week. It’s a huge weight lifted to have that first win out of the way and be locked into Phoenix. Now the focus is on building momentum and chasing another win and a championship.”

Chase Purdy, No. 24 Bama Buggies Chevrolet Silverado

Texas Motor Speedway Gander Trucks Stats

– No prior Gander Trucks starts at Texas Motor Speedway.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 6, Best start: 1, Best finish: 10, Top 10s: 1

Notes:

– Chase Purdy returns to the No. 24 team for Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway. Purdy has made six Gander Trucks starts with GMS this season.

– Purdy and the No. 24 team will compete with chassis No. 320 this week in Texas. The No. 24 team has four top-10 finishes in seven starts with this chassis in 2020 including a win at Charlotte with Chase Elliott.

– The GMS fleet will carry special pink ribbons throughout the month of October to promote breast cancer awareness and honor individuals close to GMS team members who have been affected by the disease.

Quote:

“I’m very excited to run Texas! It’s a track I’ve never been to before, so I’m going to be patient at the start and take time to learn the track. I’ve been able to talk things over with my teammates as well as watch some film, so I’m ready!”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

Texas Motor Speedway Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 3, Best start: 6, Best finish: 3, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 3, Laps led: 9

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 20, Best start: 2, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 9, Laps led: 54, Stage wins: 1

Notes:

– Tyler Ankrum has finished inside the top 10 in each of his three series starts at Texas Motor Speedway.

– Ankrum and the No. 26 team will utilize chassis No. 326 at Texas on Sunday. Ankrum has three top-10 finishes in six starts with this chassis this season, including a sixth-place finish at Texas in July.

– Ankrum is currently eighth in the playoff standings, 56 points back from the cutoff line for the Championship 4.

– The GMS fleet will carry special pink ribbons throughout the month of October to promote breast cancer awareness and honor individuals close to GMS team members who have been affected by the disease.

Quote:

“I’m confident heading into Texas, we were really fast there in the summer. With where we’re at in playoffs we don’t have to worry about points anymore, so that gives us a bit more freedom to try a different strategy. Our one goal is to go out there and chase a win to lock us into Phoenix.”

