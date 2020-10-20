NGROTS Advance: Todd Gilliland – Texas Motor Speedway

‌

Track: Texas Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile oval

Race: 21 of 23

Event: SpeedyCash.com 400 (220.5 miles, 147 laps)

Schedule:

Sunday, Oct. 25

12:00 p.m…………..Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Frontline Enterprises Ford F-150

Todd Gilliland heads to Texas Motor Speedway for Sunday’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race hoping to get the win that has eluded him on some of his recent races there. After winning a pole in 2019 and nearly winning the fall race in 2018, Gilliland hopes to finally take the checkered flag in his No. 38 Frontline Enterprises Ford F-150 this time around.

This will be Gilliland’s sixth start at Texas in the NGROTS. He nearly won there in the fall of 2018 when he was leading until he ran out of gas on the last lap, resulting in a fourth-place finish instead of a trip to Victory Lane. He also had a solid run at Texas in July until an accident ended his race with 15 laps to go while battling for fifth place.

In 20 starts this season, Gilliland has four top-five, nine top-10 finishes and has led 92 laps in the No. 38 Ford F-150 for Front Row Motorsports. He is 10th in the driver point standings.

The SpeedyCash.com 400 from Texas Motor Speedway will be run on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 12 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FS1. The 147-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 35 and 70.

Quick Facts:

Number of Truck Series Starts at Texas: 5

Best Start: 1st (6/7/19)

Best Finish: 4th (11/2/18)

2020 Driver Point Standings: 10th

Gilliland on Texas: “We’ve had some good runs at Texas before and I feel like our Frontline Ford F-150 is going to be really good. I feel like we have some unfinished business there. I’ve had some of my best races there, but never got the win to show for it. I think we are capable of getting a win this weekend, we just have to keep working as a team and try to avoid any mistakes.”