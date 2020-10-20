Pit Boss Grills to Sponsor Zane Smith at Texas Motor Speedway

STATESVILLE, N.C. (Oct. 20, 2020) – Pit Boss Grills will sponsor the No. 21 Chevrolet Silverado of Zane Smith in the upcoming NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

“I’m excited to have Pit Boss Grills onboard for Texas,” said Smith. “I love cooking and grilling, so this is a perfect pairing. Texas is big on brisket and BBQ so there’s no better place to get the Pit Boss Grills name out than Texas Motor Speedway. I hope to be able to get them in victory lane on Sunday.”

Smith is currently third in the Gander Trucks playoffs Round of 8, 19 points behind the leader. Smith has two wins, four top-five and 10 top-10 finishes with 308 laps led in 20 starts this season.

“Pit Boss Grills is thrilled to be sponsoring Zane and the No. 21 truck at the iconic Texas Motor Speedway this weekend,” said Jeff Thiessen, president of Pit Boss Grills. “We are extremely excited to be partnering with one of NASCAR’s up-and-coming stars as he continues to chase history during his phenomenal rookie season.”

The No. 21 Pit Boss Grills Chevrolet Silverado will debut in the SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. The race will air live at 12pm ET on FS1 and MRN.

About GMS Racing – GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt, Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Zane Smith as well as part-time with David Gravel and Chase Purdy. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 Gander Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship as well as the 2019 ARCA East championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https:/gmsracing.net

ABOUT PIT BOSS GRILLS – Pit Boss Grills is a subsidiary of Dansons, a global consumer goods company and home of multiple award-winning brands. The Pit Boss Grills mission is to provide world-class, competitive, innovative products while delivering superior results to all stakeholders, never compromising our integrity and honoring God who has provided these opportunities, to reinvest in those in need. As one of the fastest-growing grill brands in the industry, Pit Boss Grills are renowned for their Bigger. Hotter. Heavier craftsmanship. From premium features, durable long-lasting builds, and leading versatility, Pit Boss Grills proudly offers grill owners the best value per square inch in the market, a best-in-class 5-year warranty, and access to the passionate community of the Pit Boss Nation. For more information about Pit Boss Grills, please visit www.pitboss-grills.com.