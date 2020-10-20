ROMCO Equipment Teams Up with Front Row Motorsports at Texas

Longtime Nemechek Partner Powers No. 38 Ford Mustang

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 20, 2020) – ROMCO Equipment Company, a Texas-based heavy equipment dealer, has partnered with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. The brand will serve as primary sponsor on John Hunter Nemechek’s No. 38 Ford Mustang for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race on Sunday, October 25.

Family-owned since 1961, ROMCO’s mission is to provide customers in construction, mining, road building, oil & gas and aggregate equipment with top quality products and services, backing the customer’s purchase with outstanding product support. As an industry leader, ROMCO’s reputation is one built upon Excellence, Stability, Innovation and Professionalism.

“We’re excited to partner with John Hunter Nemechek as he finishes up his rookie year at the Cup level,” said Robert Mullins-Owner of ROMCO Equipment. “We’re proud of our Texas roots and couldn’t think of a better race to team up with John Hunter and Front Row Motorsports. We’re looking forward to seeing the ROMCO colors on the No. 38 at our home track.”

“ROMCO Equipment has been a longtime sponsor of myself and my family’s team and it’s really special to have them join Front Row Motorsports as part of my Cup Series career,” said Nemechek. “I’m proud to represent them on track and want to thank them for all of their hard work and support. We’ll do everything we can to bring home the win this weekend.”

The No. 38 ROMCO Equipment Ford Mustang will make its debut at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 25 for the “Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500” at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and PRN.

For more information about ROMCO Equipment, visit ROMCO.com.

About ROMCO

Family owned. Texas based. Since 1961.

ROMCO Equipment Co. serves the earthmoving, ground engaging and material handling equipment markets in Texas. ROMCO Equipment provides these markets with a full line of superior quality and highly productive construction and mining equipment. ROMCO Equipment represents Volvo Construction Equipment, Hitachi Construction and Mining Equipment and the SDLG line of wheel loaders. ROMCO Equipment offers customers flexibility in new, used and rental equipment for their equipment needs and supports customer’s purchase decisions with outstanding parts and service.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields two full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell and the No. 38 of John Hunter Nemechek – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. In 2020, the team announced an expansion to include the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, driven by Todd Gilliland. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.