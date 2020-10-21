Chastain Ready for Fresh Start at Texas Motor Speedway

Ross Chastain Notes

Best start at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 7th (2019)

Best finish at Texas Motor Speedway in the NXS: 2nd (2019)

Laps led in 2020: 482 laps

Laps complete in 2020: 98.5%

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start at Texas Motor Speedway in the NXS: 2nd (2018)

Best finish at Texas Motor Speedway in the NXS: 2nd (2019)

Race Notes

Saturday, October 24 at 4:30PM ET on NBCSN

Stages: 45/90/200 Laps

Ross Chastain Quote

“The boys and girls are working hard on our Loveland Products car for Texas this weekend. We will have the purple and white car again with Titan XC on the hood. I’m proud to represent all things Loveland Products, especially Titan XC in Texas as we grind through this round of eight. I didn’t do us any favors last week at Kansas, so we’re still 12 points below the cutline. We’ve got our eyes on that final four going to Phoenix to fight for a championship.

The boys are working hard. We had to pull another car out since we wrecked at Kansas. It’s all good though, because we were already going to have to change the paint scheme, so let’s just change the whole car! It’s not that easy, but the boys and girls here put in a day on Sunday working and some late nights with these split shifts thanks to all things 2020 in this pandemic. I’m proud of the effort. It’s pretty humbling to sit here and watch them fight for me, because the race will be won at the shop on a Wednesday. We’re going to go to Texas and try to hurt some feelings.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions™

Nutrien Ag Solutions™ is the retail division of Nutrien™ Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations around the world. Nutrien Ag Solutions strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed.