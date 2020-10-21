Haley Hoping for Stellar Run in Texas

Justin Haley Notes

Best start at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 11th (2019 & 2020)

Best finish at Texas Motor Speedway in the NXS: 7th (2019)

Laps led in 2020: 110 laps

Laps completed in 2020: 98.2%

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start Texas Motor Speedway in the NXS: 2nd (2018)

Best finish at Texas Motor Speedway in the NXS: 2nd (2019)

Race Notes

Saturday, October 24 at 4:30PM ET on NBCSN

Stages: 45/90/200 Laps

Justin Haley Quote

“We are headed to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. We came off an awesome top-five finish at Kansas last weekend at a mile-and-a-half. We are still two points below the cutoff line in our LeafFilter Gutter Protection No. 11 Chevrolet. It was an awesome night in Kansas. We are going to Texas for the fall race. We ran pretty good there last year, so I can’t wait to get there. We are halfway through the round of eight, so hopefully we can get a little more of a point buffer and get above that cutline so we are safe going into Martinsville.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About LeafFilter Gutter Protection™

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ has revolutionized the gutter protection industry. The company is proud to have grown from one small office in Hudson, Ohio to the largest direct to customer home products company in the nation and the leading choice in gutter protection systems. Once installed on a homeowner’s existing gutters, LeafFilter Gutter Protection eliminates gutter cleaning for life. With more than 70 million feet of gutter guards installed on homes across the United States and Canada, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has the knowledge and expertise to guarantee that nothing, but water, will get into your gutters. Learn more about LeafFilter Gutter Protection and request a free estimate at www.leaffilter.com.