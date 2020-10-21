James Buescher – SpeedyCash.com 400 Race Advance

SpeedyCash.com 400 | Texas Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 42 FHE FracLock Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: James Buescher

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport, @JamesBuescher

Buescher on Racing at Texas: “I could not be more excited to have the opportunity Niece Motorsports and FHE FracLock have given me to get back behind the wheel after over five years away from the sport,” said Buescher. “To be making my comeback at my home track makes it even better! I am confident we can go out there and have a strong performance and get up to the front of the field after I take a few laps to knock the rust off.”

Buescher at Texas: The 2012 Truck Series Champion will make his 11th NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday. In his 10 previous starts, Buescher has five top-10 finishes, and has never finished outside of the top-20.

In addition, Buescher has six NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at the 1.5-mile track, with four top-20 finishes.

On the Truck: The No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from FHE, manufacturer of FracLock. The FracLock system is a combination of new technologies that makes well sites safer, more efficient, and lowers the cost of operations. This innovation redefines frac.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.