Ryan Truex – SpeedyCash.com 400 Race Advance

SpeedyCash.com 400 | Texas Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Marquis Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ryan Truex

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Ryan_Truex

Truex on Racing at Texas: “I really enjoy racing at Texas Motor Speedway, so I’m excited that we were able to pick this race up,” said Truex. “No track time before the race has definitely been a challenge this season but being back in the Truck back-to-back weeks should really help with that. I think we learned a lot in Kansas that we can apply this weekend.”

Truex at Texas: Truex has four previous NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway, with one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

He also has four NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at the 1.5-mile track, with his best finish of 13th coming in 2018.

On the Truck: The No. 40 Chevrolet will carry the Marquis colors at Texas Motor Speedway.

Marquis, an employee-owned company founded in 1980, offers creative and innovative designs that provide the ultimate soaking experience, cost less to operate, and require the least amount of maintenance. Marquis spas are designed with cutting-edge features for supreme comfort and long-lasting enjoyment. Marquis is proud to craft a spa designed to enhance health and well-being.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.