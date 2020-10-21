Trevor Bayne – SpeedyCash.com 400 Race Advance

SpeedyCash.com 400 | Texas Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 AirPower Foundation Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Trevor Bayne

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport, @TBayne6

Bayne on Racing at Texas: “Texas Motor Speedway has produced a lot of memories for me, including my first Cup start and my first XFINITY win,” said Bayne. “I’m proud to have the AirPower Foundation on the truck for my first Gander Truck series start at the track. Our military and their families make such a sacrifice to defend and protect us, which is why I’m so thankful to be partnering with an organization that helps to take care of and support them. We hope that we can bring the 45 home with a good result for them this weekend.”

Bayne at Texas: Sunday’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway marks Bayne’s first Truck Series start at the track.

Bayne is a winner at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS), with a victory in 2011. In nine NXS starts at the Texas track, Bayne has six top-15 finishes.

The Tennessee-native made his first NASCAR Cup Series start at Texas Motor Speedway in 2010. Bayne has a total of 17 Cup Series starts at the 1.5-mile track, with nine top-20 finishes.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the AirPower Foundation colors at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

The AirPower Foundation was established by the nation’s oldest civilian military support organization.

Since its formation in 1999, the AirPower Foundation provides funding for programs dedicated to supporting active duty military, veterans, and their families. AirPower also supports projects to assist wounded warriors, ill or injured service members, our GoldStar families of the fallen, veterans of previous wars and educational projects to make sure the next generation understands the honor and sacrifice of serving our country. AirPower is the only organization authorized by the Vietnam POW organization NAMPOW to support them.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.