FedEx Racing Express Facts – Texas Motor Speedway

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Shipathon Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 25/3:30 p.m. ET

Distance: 334 laps/501 miles

Track Shape: Oval

Track Length: 1.5 Miles

Banking: 24 degrees

2019 Winner: Kevin Harvick

Express Notes:

Press Kit: Download the 2020 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Kansas Recap: Hamlin started the race in seventh and had a fast FedEx Freight Toyota for the first half of the 267-lap event. He led 58 laps and won Stage 2 until right-side contact with the wall on Lap 180 forced an unscheduled green-flag pit stop to change tires and make repairs. The #11 FedEx Camry regained momentum after the incident, but Hamlin had too much ground to make up. Still, Hamlin and team were able to climb from 29th and a lap down to finish the race 15th. Joey Logano won the race and clinched a spot in the Championship 4. Hamlin now sits third in the Playoff standings behind Logano and Kevin Harvick with two races remaining in the Round of 8. That gives the FedEx Racing team two more chances – at Texas Motor Speedway and Martinsville Speedway – to earn one of the remaining three spots in the championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Texas Preview: As the team moves deeper into the playoffs, two races remain in the Round of 8 as the series heads to Texas Motor Speedway for a 501-mile event on Sunday. In his 29 starts at the Fort Worth track, Hamlin has three victories including a recent victory last season. He and the FedEx #11 team look to continue their season-long success and earn a trip to not only Victory Lane, but also back into the Championship 4.

FedEx Shipathon Paint Scheme: This weekend Hamlin will run a special #11 FedEx Shipathon Toyota paint scheme to encourage customers to shop and ship early. This year’s holiday shipping season – the “Shipathon” – will be the busiest ever with more people buying and sending gifts from a distance instead of in person.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Texas Motor Speedway

Races: 29

Wins: 3

Poles: 0

Top-5: 7

Top-10: 13

Laps Led: 9458

Avg. Start: 13.5

Avg. Finish: 14.0

Hamlin Conversation – Texas:

With only two races left in the Round of 8, how important is it for you and your team to secure a victory this week in Texas?

“It’s very important, the whole team knows that. We’re coming down to the end of the season and we’re going to work as hard as we can to prepare and position ourselves to end up in Victory Lane every week that includes at Texas Motor Speedway.”

Looking at this round, besides you and Kevin Harvick, is there a certain driver who will put you in trouble in Phoenix should you make the Championship 4?

“Not really. I think we can beat anyone on any given week. So no, nobody in particular I’m really worried about. As long as we execute the way we know how, it really doesn’t matter if you pick the four strongest drivers at Phoenix – or the three other strongest drivers – it wouldn’t make a difference. We think it’s going to take a win to do it, and to win, you have to beat everyone.”