Kaulig Racing, Justin Haley to Honor Vietnam Veterans at Martinsville Speedway

Kaulig Racing’s No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet to Run Special Scheme Honoring Vietnam Veterans for Agent Orange Awareness Month

(LEXINGTON, N.C.) October 23, 2020 – The scheme for Justin Haley’s No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet will change for the first time in the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season at Martinsville Speedway, as Kaulig Racing honors Vietnam veterans during Agent Orange Awareness month.

Agent Orange, an herbicide used by the United States military to control vegetation and foliage during the Vietnam War, has been linked to several diseases, including Diabetes, Parkinson’s Disease and several forms of cancer as a result of exposure. While it is estimated that 2.6 million veterans were exposed to Agent Orange, many veterans, and their children, are still navigating the effects today.

“This paint scheme is a particularly special one for me,” said President of Kaulig Racing, Chris Rice. “My father-in-law recently passed away from renal cancer as a direct result of being exposed to Agent Orange when he fought in the Vietnam War. We, at Kaulig Racing, thought it was a great opportunity, since October is Agent Orange Awareness Month, to raise awareness and give back to the Vietnam veterans and their families who were, and still are, directly affected by Agent Orange.”

Justin Haley will pilot the special orange and black No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, October 31, paying tribute to Vietnam veterans during Agent Orange Awareness month. Kaulig Racing will also be making a donation to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, a program that honors those who returned home from Vietnam and later died.

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.



About LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ has revolutionized the gutter protection industry. The company is proud to have grown from one small office in Hudson, Ohio to the largest direct to customer home products company in the nation and the leading choice in gutter protection systems. Once installed on a homeowner’s existing gutters, LeafFilter Gutter Protection eliminates gutter cleaning for life. With more than 70 million feet of gutter guards installed on homes across the United States and Canada, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has the knowledge and expertise to guarantee that nothing, but water, will get into your gutters. Learn more about LeafFilter Gutter Protection and request a free estimate at www.leaffilter.com.