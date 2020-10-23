Weekend schedule for Texas

NASCAR heads to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend for Race 2 in the Round of 8 as the Playoffs continue.

Among the active drivers in the Cup Series, Jimmie Johnson has seven wins while Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch have three wins each at Texas. Matt Kenseth has won twice at the 1.5-mile track. Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Ryan Newman and Austin Dillon each have one previous win.

Last weekend’s winners at Kansas Speedway, Logano in the Cup Series, Chase Briscoe in the Xfinity Series and Brett Moffitt in the Truck Series, have clinched a spot in the Championship 4.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, Oct. 24

4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 (Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 300 Miles) NBCSN/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Pole: Chase Briscoe

Sunday, Oct. 25

Noon: Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 (STAGES 35/70/147 Laps = 220.5 Miles) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Pole: Sheldon Creed

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 (Stages 105/210/334 Laps = 501 Miles) NBCSN/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Pole: Kevin Harvick