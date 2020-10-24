Team Chevy’s Will Power Captures Pole Position for IndyCar Finale Through the Streets of St. Petersburg

Will Power, driver of the #12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet IndyCar V6, qualifies fastest Saturday, October 24, 2020, capturing the pole position for Sunday’s final NTT IndyCar Series race of the season – The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg -through the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. This is the ninth time Power has qualified fastest in St. Petersburg. Power, the second all-time IndyCar pole winner with 62 (behind only Mario Andretti with 67), will start the race from the front row. (Photo by Phillip Abbott/LAT for Chevy Racing)

