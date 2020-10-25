Team Chevy Reigning Champion Josef Newgarden Wins IndyCar Finale, Finishes Runner-Up in 2020 Championship

Photo by Michael L. Levitt/LAT

for Chevy Racing

Reigning champion Josef Newgarden, driver of the #1 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet IndyCar V6, exits the pits while racing to victory Sunday, October 25, 2020, winning Sunday’s final NTT IndyCar Series race of the season – The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg – through the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. Even though he won the race, Newgarden came up just short on points to repeat as champion, finishing in second place.

Photo by Michael L. Levitt/LAT for Chevy Racing

Photo by Michael L. Levitt/LAT for Chevy Racing

Pato O’Ward, driver of the #5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet IndyCar V6 and reigning champion Josef Newgarden, driver of the #1 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet IndyCar V6, celebrate Sunday, October 25, 2020, after Newgarden wins and O’Ward finishes in second place during the final NTT IndyCar Series race of the season – The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg – through the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. Even though he won the race, Newgarden came up just short on points to repeat as champion, finishing in second place. O’Ward finishes in third place in the championship.