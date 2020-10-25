Toyota Racing NXS Post-Race Recap — Texas 10.24.20

ROOKIE HARRISON BURTON MAKES A LAST LAP PASS TO SCORE VICTORY AT TEXAS

Burton earns his third victory of the season at Texas Motor Speedway

FORT WORTH (October 24, 2020) – Rookie of the Year leader Harrison Burton drove past leader Noah Gragson on the final corner to score the win in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday evening. Burton started the day by scoring his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series stage win in the second stage before suffering a spin, but that didn’t get the 20-year-old driver down. He drove back through the field and to Victory Lane for the third time in his career. With the victory, Burton and his father, Jeff Burton, become the first father-son duo to win at Texas Motor Speedway. Brandon Jones also had a great Supra winning the opening stage. Jones was running in the top-five when he was involved in an accident. He was unable to finish the race, but due to his work in the first two stages, Jones goes into the final race of the Round of 8 – Martinsville Speedway – just four points below the cutline.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Texas Motor Speedway

Race 31 of 33 – 300 miles, 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, HARRISON BURTON

2nd, Noah Gragson*

3rd, Anthony Alfredo*

4th, Austin Cindric*

5th, Brandon Brown*

13th, MATT MILLS

20th, CJ MCLAUGHLIN

25th, BRANDON JONES

31st, RILEY HERBST

33rd, AUSTIN HILL

34th, CHAD FINCHUM

36th, TIMMY HILL

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

HARRISON BURTON, No. 20 Morton Buildings/DEX Imaging Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

Did you think with one lap to go that you would have a shot at Noah Gragson?

“We had such a fast race car. I’ve never driven anything harder than that last corner in my life. I don’t know how it stuck. I think this might be my first win with Morton Buildings on the hood and with DEX as well. This Toyota Supra was so fast. I’ve never spun out and then come back and won so that’s kind of cool. We were obviously pushing the limits all day with speed. That’s just kind of what we came to do was to be fast and to win our first stage of the year was a good sign. To do what we did on that last lap was incredible. I don’t know how it happened, but I’m pretty damn glad it did.”

Did you talk yourself up knowing you had once chance coming to the checkered flag?

“That was kind of the only thing that was in my head. My team had talked to me about what the other guys were doing through three and four to get speed. I kind of timed that by about three or four and it stuck. I don’t know. Hats off to the 9 (Noah Gragson) for racing me clean today and hats off to the rest of the competitors. That was such a fun race. What a cool place to win at – we get to go home with cowboy hats, that’s awesome.”

How were you able to make the last lap pass?

“That was the best corner I’ve ever driven in my life. I don’t know, if I knew how to do it, I would do it every lap. Something about what happened with the 9 (Noah Gragson) and the lapped cars and the lane I took just stuck. We struggled after we won that stage and we spun. We were honestly pretty horrible. We were running 10th and we just kept tightening the car and tightening the car and then all of the sudden it came back alive. I don’t know what happened in the middle there. I lost my voice, my throat hurts, I was screaming so loud. What a race. That was so much fun. To come from the back, to spin and come back and win – it’s a testament to how strong this team is and hopefully what is more to come in the future.”

Did you have to mentally come back from the spin?

“A little bit. Obviously, when you spin out, you stepped over the boundaries. You kind of are nervous to get back on the edge of that boundary because you’ve already paid the price for it once. I’ve got grass all over me, there’s grass in the race car. I don’t know how we didn’t tear the nose off of it in the grass, but I’m pretty happy we didn’t because it worked out for us in the end.”

What does it feel like to win in Texas?

“It’s the best place. For whatever reason, I love this race track. It’s so fun. The victory lane is amazing with all the fire and the cowboy hats and all that. It’s somewhere my Dad (Jeff Burton) won his first race in a Cup car at so to add to that kind of legacy is awesome. My cousin (Jeb Burton) won his first truck race here. We’ve got a lot of good family history here and hopefully we can keep it going.”

Was the line you used to make the pass the line you wanted to use?

“Honestly, the last few laps there behind the 21 (Anthony Alfredo), I was running the bottom through there and I was making good time, but once I went up to the PJ1, I felt that was the place to be. I’m in a position with us being out of the Playoffs now, where I can just say, ‘Hey, if I wreck, I wreck, I’m going for the win.’ I drove the car in probably too deep and got on the gas probably too soon and for whatever reason it stuck. If I could do that every lap, I wish I could, but I think we saw earlier in the race that I can’t because I spun out trying to do the same thing. I’m not really sure how or why it stuck, but I’m pretty excited that it did.”

How special is it to win at a track where your father (Jeff Burton) won during his Cup career?

“That’s always cool. I love winning at places that I grew up either watching my Dad win at or seeing videos and pictures of my Dad winning. My Dad won his first Cup race here and I think it was the first Cup race here as well. Seeing pictures of my Mom crying and my Dad excited and all that. I grew up kind of watching that stuff. When my racing career kind of took off in a way where I had opportunities to come to the places that my Dad had raced at, it was always cool to kind of remember what I did here as a kid, playing on the playgrounds or eating at the race track or being in the motorhome lot with other kids in here. Now, to kind of write my own or be my own man and do my own thing here is awesome. Obviously, I haven’t done it at the level that my Dad did yet and he will probably still hold that over me as much as he can, but hopefully one day I can do that as well.”

Did you think you could catch Noah Gragson when you got around Anthony Alfredo?

“I knew it had to be a pretty special group of laps there. I looked at the gap and I knew that there was lapped traffic. That was something that I kind of factored in that maybe I could get through there better. I knew I just had to be perfect with hitting marks and just driving as hard as I possibly could. I’ve never really, I wish I could explain to you guys what it’s like those last few laps. How locked in you are, how focused you are. It’s like you’re in your own world and all you can feel is the grip level of the car and there’s definitely something to that. Being in that mental state of those last few laps to make it happen. I wish I could find a way to be that way throughout the whole race. I think that might be worth something. I need to look into that.”

How much do you lean on your father (Jeff Burton) for advice versus gain your own experience?

“As far as actually driving goes, I kind of have to rely on my own experience. You feel things your own way, you drive the car your own way and you want the car to be a certain way so you can drive it yourself, not so someone else can drive it. For actually driving, once I got older, my Dad stepped back. What my Dad was always great at and what I want to be great at one day is the mental side of the game. My Dad was always trying to be the best he could be. It kept him up at night knowing that other people were working trying to beat him. I kind of have that same drive in me as well where if I hear someone is working hard, that makes me want to work harder than them. I don’t know exactly what he was talking about, I haven’t re-watched the race yet. The talks that mean the most between me and my Dad is digging deep. This is such a hard sport. There are so many things that can’t go your way and so many things that can go your way and sometimes you can’t explain why or why not they happen. Being mentally tough, something that my Dad always was, is really important to me and something that I’m really proud to have from my Dad. He’s a hero to me so that’s definitely cool.”

When did you think you could get around Noah Gragson?

“Not until the last corner honestly. I knew that I had a shot. I never gave up, but not until the last corner did I think I had a real shot at passing him. I don’t really know how it stuck. I drove the car and just decided that if I crashed, I crashed or if I won, I won. That’s kind of a good place to be mentally I guess where you’re able to say that or do that. I honestly didn’t expect it until I was side-by-side with him and then I was worried about the drag race to the line, but we had so much momentum that we were gone. Then I was just excited.”

Do you have your plans confirmed for 2021?

“I don’t have anything to announce here yet, but I think we’re heading in the right direction. I love where I’m at. My partners that I have are amazing. Morton Buildings, they’ve been with me for so long and I’m pretty sure this might be the first win I’ve ever had with them. For whatever reason, it worked out that all the races I’ve won have been the DEX car and now this weekend we’re in the DEX and Morton’s Supra. That’s pretty cool. Hopefully, that kind of helps build those relationships. Those people that are on the car are why I can race and hopefully they’re excited. I’m excited to go home and call and talk to all those guys.”

BRANDON JONES, No. 19 Toyota Service Centers Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 25th

Brandon, you had a great car today. You won the first stage, and then got caught up in an accident not of your own making. Can you talk about your finish?

“I feel like track position is everything and it’s been that way for at least three quarters of the year so far. We get really good track position to start the race and can maintain it. A couple of guys try to short pit us and then once we flip-flop and start getting back in the field a little bit that’s when we start struggling. The balance is so good in clean air that when we put a bunch of cars around us, that’s when it changes. We are going to keep working on it and we are going to eventually get it dialed in. I think we made huge gains, huge improvements on our Supra this time around versus the past. Just able to see how much we are able to get the car to be able to turn there in the end. We were in the right position coming to that last restart that we had. We were kind of leaning towards the top thinking that it was going to be better, but we had that same thing go through our mind – if one of those guys were to slide up or take us out – but you hate to race like that, with fear of all of that stuff. I guess we kind of know now going forward. Harrison (Burton) winning was a big help. I’ve got the truck race before our race next week, so I think that’s going to be a huge one-up on everybody to have some laps on the track and to have just a race under your belt. I’m looking forward to it. I think we can still get into this thing. One thing is for sure, you are not going to knock us down.”

Four points out going to Martinsville. What’s your focus this week as you prepare?

“I’ve actually got simulator time Monday all the way to Thursday, and then I’ve got the race Friday, so every single day, I’m going to be making laps on the race track, which is really good. Having the truck race gave me a little added time. I’m going to get on the last day of the week before the race I’m going to get on iRacing for sure with Blake (Koch) and run through a bunch of stuff. He’s been helping myself and Harrison (Burton) a bunch this year. We are going to put a lot of effort into it for sure. There’s a lot of unknowns going into the weekend. I think we are basing our cars a bunch on our Cup cars since they go there every year but still some kind of unknowns for sure.”

# # #

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold nearly 2.8 million cars and trucks (nearly 2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2019.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.