NASCAR Racing Betting | Tips to Improve Your Odds of Winning

Some Great Betting Tips for Betting on NASCAR Racing

You will not find many sports out there that provide such fantastic high-speed entertainment as NASCAR. This is a sport that has been keeping motor racing fans on the edge of their seats for many years. However, there is a way that you can make it even more exciting than it is, and that is by betting on it. If you just bet blind, you will end up losing more money than you win, which we do not want. Therefore, below we have provided you with some great NASCAR betting tips that will help improve your chances of being successful.

Bet on Multiple Drivers at Once

When you are betting on traditional sports such as football you never have the option of betting on a number of different teams as there are only two participating at once. If you put money on both teams, you will always end up losing money. However, this is not the case with NASCAR as there are usually more than 40 drivers participating. This fierce competition means that even the favorites are going to have high odds. For instance, it is not rare to see the favorite to win have odds of 8.00. This applies to all the different types of bets that you can place such as fastest lap, pole position, and win outright.

If you bet on multiple drivers, you improve your chances of winning and will walk away with a profit if one of your picks goes on to win the race. For example, if you bet $10 on four different drivers at odds of 7.00 and one of them goes on to win, you will make a profit of $40. With odds like these, you could place a bet on 6 drivers and still get a profit if one of your drivers wins. Now, we know that with this type of bet you will make less money than you would if you put one big bet on just one driver, but it is much harder to win such a bet. Furthermore, you do not need to place the same wager on every driver you choose – a good strategy is to bet on a couple of drivers that you feel confident in and a few drivers that you feel are a long shot to win.

Up and Coming British Racer

Scott Jeffs, a 22-year-old from Stratford-Upon-Avon, is considered by many to be one of the up and coming talents in the sport. He made his debut in the sport in 2019 as Alex Sedgwick’s teammate in the Elite 2 Class. Jeffs showed promise throughout the series, landing a 6th place finish in his first race in Valencia as well as a 5th place finish at Brands Hatch in front of his home crowd. He was forced to miss a few rounds and when he returned for the Hockenheim race, he surprised everyone by making the decision to jump up to the Elite 1 class. He showed his potential once again by coming 13th and 9th in two races despite the fact that he had to start outside the top 20 drivers in both races.

However, unluckily for Jeffs, he did not get to compete in his inaugural EuroNASCAR PRO series due to the fact that the team that he was going to be racing for (Braxx Racing) decided to withdraw from this year’s series due to the current pandemic situation. However, we are sure that Jeffs will get his chance to impress at some stage in 2021.

Check Track History

If you want to be successful when betting on this sport, then you need to know the tracks that drivers prefer. More often than not the only thing that people pay any heed to is how well a particular driver is doing. However, the problem with this tactic is that each track is different and require different skills to conquer. For instance, there are some drivers who are great at restrictor plate racing, but this does not necessarily mean that they are going to be any good at short-track racing.

There is some good news though and that is that it is not hard to find out the type of tracks that each driver performs well on. All you need to do is go on the Internet, find the historical data of a track and you will be able to find out which drivers have performed well on it over the last couple of years. When you then mix this data in with how that particular driver is doing at the moment on the whole, then you are going to be able to get a pretty good idea as to how well a driver is going to do.