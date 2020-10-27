NASCAR Whelen Euro Series | Here’s All You Need to Know

Let Us Take a Much Closer Look at the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, formerly called the Racecar Euro Series, is a NASCAR stock-car race series situated in Europe. It is one of three international-sanctioned NASCAR series, alongside the NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series and the NASCAR Pinty’s Series. It just so happens to be the most prestigious stock-car race series in the whole of Europe.

History

In 2002, Jerome Galpin, a French rally driver, came up with the idea of a European stock-car race series after watching a NASCAR race. Team FJ, his family group, the decision to launch the Racecar Euro Series in June six years later and declared that the first season would take place the following year. The inaugural 2009 series took place on seven tracks across France, with 16 drivers participating. The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile approved it as an international series after a race was held in Nürburgring, Germany, in 2010. The following year, they expanded and added more races in other parts of Europe.

At the beginning of 2012, Team FJ came to an arrangement with NASCAR to allows the series to become part of the Circuit until the year 2020. As a part of the arrangement, the series had to change its name, so it became known as the Euro-racecar NASCAR Touring Series. This new agreement meant that the series was now an official series in Europe, meaning that NASCAR standards and rules were adopted. The series was split into two categories – Elite 1 and Elite 2. The better racers race in Elite 1, while the “lesser” racers compete in Elite 2.

In 2013, the series changed its name to the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series when Whelen Engineering announced that it had agreed to become the new sponsors until 2018. In 2017, this agreement was extended until 2024. At the end of 2019, it was announced that Elite 1 and Elite 2 would be renamed EuroNASCAR PRO (ENPRO) and EuroNASCAR 2 (EN2).

Betting on This Sport

Nowadays, bookies are happy to offer markets for the majority of sports, so you will definitely be able to find plenty of bookmakers that allow you to bet on the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series no matter where in the world you’re based, be it Indiana or India. Just be sure to find a good comparison site that will give you the information about all of the best online casinos and bookmakers that include NASCAR. Some of the things that you can bet on include the driver to win the race, whether a driver will earn pole position, the driver that will have the fastest lap time, and whether a certain driver will end up on the podium.

The Cars

The cars that you will see racing in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series have been built with European tracks in mind. The cars have a V8 engine that provides 450 horsepower. They use a 4-speed gearbox, have rear-wheel drive, and weigh about 1225kg. During the 2016 series, a new style of car was introduced, and it was called the “Next Level”. These cars are a lot more aerodynamic and have an 8-inch spoiler on the rear instead of the traditional wing used on the cars that came before. The Chevrolet SS was the very first Next Level car that was introduced on the circuit. In 2018, the composite body of the Chevrolet was updated to the Camaro ZL-1, but the SS body style is still legal for use in competition.

Previous Winners

In the table below you can find the winners from the previous seasons.

Season EuroNASCAR PRO EuroNascar 2 Team Champions 2009 Lucas Lasserre Wilfried Boucenna N/A 2010 Lucas Lasserre Emmanuel Brigand N/A 2011 Eric Helary Romain Fournilier Helary Racing Team 2012 Ander Vilarino Simon Escallier Exotics Racing – Still Racing 2013 Ander Vilarino Anthony Gandon TFT – Banco Santander 2014 Anthony Kumpen Maxime Dumarey PK Carsport 2015 Anthony Vilarino Gianmarco Ercoli GDL Racing 2016 Anthony Kumpen Stienes Longin PK Carsport 2017 Alon Day Thomas Ferrando Knauf Racing 2018 Alon Day Ulysse Delsaux RDV Competition 2019 Loris Hezemans Lasse Sorensen Hendriks Motorsports

The Schedule

The 2020 series has not yet finished, and below you can find the remaining schedule for the EuroNascar Pro and the EuroNASCAR 2. Both the EuroNASCAR Pro and EuroNASCAR 2 race on the same day.

NASCAR GP Czech Republic – Race 1 – November 14 th

NASCAR GP Czech Republic – Race 2 – November 15th

NASCAR GP Comunitat Valenciana – Race 1 – December 3 rd

NASCAR GP Comunitat Valenciana – Race 2 – December 4 th

NASCAR GP Spain – Race 1 – December 5 th

NASCAR GP Spain – Race 2 – December 6th