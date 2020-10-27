Natalie Decker – NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 Race Advance

NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 | Martinsville Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 Ruedebusch Development & Construction Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Natalie Decker

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @NatalieRacing

Natalie Decker on Racing at Martinsville: “I’m looking forward to going short track racing this week,” said Decker. “Last week was tough with the engine issues, but we’ve put that behind us and have our sights set on a solid run this week at Martinsville. I think Niece Motorsports has a strong short track program and know we’ll have a strong truck on Friday night.”

Decker at Martinsville: Decker has one previous start at Martinsville Speedway, a 22nd-place result coming last season.

On the Truck: Decker’s No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from Ruedebusch Development & Construction and REMarkable Pillow.

Ruedebusch Development & Construction, Inc. is a highly qualified, vertically integrated full service commercial construction, and real estate development company located in Madison, Wisconsin which offers: Commercial Real Estate Development Design Build Construction Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Economic Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Facility Consulting.

REMarkable Pillow is the recognized industry leader in innovation, state-of-the-art product design, U.S. Manufacturing, and an uncompromising commitment to total customer satisfaction. REMarkable Pillow prides itself with an ever-growing portfolio in design and manufacturing of advanced molded foam solutions for a wide variety of industrial sectors including but not limited to Aviation, Automotive, Bedding and Office Furniture.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.