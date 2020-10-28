Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing Return to Lamborghini Super Trofeo Action at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Monterey, Calif. (October 28, 2020) – The Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing team is prepared for a return to action for Rounds 7 and 8 of the 2020 North America Lamborghini Super Trofeo season at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Five drivers in three different classes (PRO, PRO|AM, LB CUP) will compete at the iconic California based venue, and after achieving five podium finishes and one pole position at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in September, the team hopes to add to its current collection of podium finishes this season.

Co-drivers Stevan McAleer and Stuart Middleton will continue to pilot the No. 1 Prestige Performance Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo in the PRO class, while Ashton Harrison and Andrea Amici look to achieve their first class win in the No. 25 Harrison Contracting Lamborghini Super Trofeo after securing a string of podium finishes in the PRO|AM class. Sydney McKee will continue to pilot the No. 87 FaDa Racing Lamborghini Super Trofeo in the LB Cup Class.

The opening race of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will take place on Saturday, October 31st at 7:40 p.m. ET, with the second race scheduled for Sunday, November 1st at 4:25 p.m. ET. Follow all the action and live updates from Rounds 7 and 8 via the Wayne Taylor Racing social media channels as well as through IMSA.TV.

Stevan McAleer, No. 1 Prestige Performance Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo (PRO)

“Very excited to be back on track with Wayne Taylor Racing. I am sure they are on a high after their big Petit Le Mans win last week so Stuart and myself look to continue the winning ways. If we don’t dominate this round, we are out of the Championship before the last event at Sebring so full attack will be in order this weekend”

Ashton Harrison, No. 25 Harrison Contracting Lamborghini Super Trofeo (AM)

“It has felt like such a long time since I’ve been with my car. In the off time, I’ve been working with my trainers Scott Ackerman/CoreSyte and John Philbin to prepare for next LST event. I’m looking forward to Laguna as I feel it’s a strong track for our car, the track itself is a blast. I always felt like I’ve done well at Laguna so I’m hoping to crank up the intensity and fight for a win this weekend with Andrea. I’m ready to win. It’s been a challenging year but each race weekend I’m learning and getting better. I want to finish the year strong.”

Andrea Amici, No. 25 Harrison Contracting Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo (PRO)

“It’s already our second to last race weekend. This time we’ll race on a track which is familiar to us. Laguna Seca is a nice circuit, with a big history too. There is a beautiful atmosphere there and we are really looking forward for our first season victory.”

Sydney McKee, No 87 FaDa Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo (LB Cup)

“It has felt like a long month off of racing and I can’t wait to get back to the track. I am very excited to be headed to Laguna Seca for the first time. It is the only track on the schedule that I have not previously been to, but I am excited for the challenge. It is a little crazy to think that there are only two weekends left in the season and I look forward to the opportunity to keep learning and showing what I am capable of.”