FedEx Racing Express Facts – Martinsville Speedway

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Shipathon Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Xfinity 500

Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 1/2:00 p.m. ET

Distance: 500 Laps/263 Miles

Track Shape: Oval

Track Length: .526-Mile

Banking: 12 degrees

2019 Winner: Martin Truex Jr.

Express Notes:

Press Kit: Download the 2020 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Texas Recap: The NASCAR Cup Series completed 52 of its scheduled 334 laps on Sunday before precipitation forced a red-flag stop. The stoppage lasted for an agonizing three days as light rain and mist sat over Dallas-Fort Worth, preventing a large enough time window to dry the track and resume the race. After starting seventh, Hamlin was back in 15th at the red flag. Just six laps after the race restarted late Wednesday afternoon, the #11 FedEx Shipathon Toyota sustained front-end damage when Matt Kenseth got loose and slid into Hamlin’s path. After making repairs, the FedEx team got their car back on track in 33rd. Hamlin was able to claw his way back into the top 10 but never had a strong enough car to get all the way to the front. He finished ninth as teammate Kyle Busch earned his first victory of the year.

Martinsville Preview: The NASCAR Cup Series now heads to Martinsville for the last race in the Round of 8. Hamlin can advance based on where he sits in the points standings, but a win would automatically lock him into the Championship 4. Martinsville has been a rewarding track for Hamlin and the #11 team as he has five career wins, 15 top-5s and 21 top-10s in 29 races there.

FedEx Shipathon Paint Scheme: This weekend Hamlin will run the special #11 FedEx Shipathon Toyota paint scheme once again to encourage customers to shop and ship early. This year’s holiday shipping season – the “Shipathon” – will be the busiest ever with more people buying and sending gifts from a distance instead of in person.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Martinsville Speedway

Races: 29

Wins: 5

Poles: 0

Top-5: 15

Top-10: 21

Laps Led: 1566

Avg. Start: 8.9

Avg. Finish: 9.9

Hamlin Conversation – Martinsville:

You are running the Shipathon paint scheme again at Martinsville. What is the message behind the scheme?

“Well, it’s about to be a Shipathon for our country. We are headed into the holidays and this is going to be a very important time. People know what they need, when they need it. We encourage everyone this holiday season to shop and ship early. I’ve gone to FedEx before during their peak season around Christmas, and you wouldn’t believe all of the packages going in there. So, if you could get your online shopping and shipping done early, it will help everybody out.”

You are going to get a home race to finish up this round in Martinsville. How do you feel about your chances there and the short track package?

“We haven’t finished as strong on the short tracks this year as we were last year. I think we finished in the top five in every short track last year, but I’m confident in our chances at Martinsville. We really adapt well as a team, and we handle the information that we get really well, so I’m optimistic.”

FedEx Ground’s Along for the Ride at Martinsville: The Delaware Valley (DELV) District is recognized this week on the B-post of the #11 Toyota Camry for having the highest average compliance score across FedEx Ground. Each month, FedEx Ground locations test their processes to make sure they’re staying efficient and compliant, and DELV had the highest average compliance score for the fiscal year.