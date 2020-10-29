Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Martinsville

A return trip to Martinsville is on deck this weekend in Martinsville, where the NASCAR Cup Series will visit Sunday afternoon. Jack Roush has six wins all-time at ‘The Paperclip,’ including four in the Cup Series. Ryan Newman is coming off a 12th-place run this summer, while Chris Buescher finished 13th this summer in Martinsville.

Martinsville Speedway (.526-Mile)

Xfinity 500

Sunday, Nov. 1 | 2 p.m. ET

NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Guaranteed Rate Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang

Quick Turnaround to Martinsville for Sunday Cup Race

· Just four days removed from a rare Wednesday night finish after a long weather-delayed race in Texas, the NASCAR Cup Series will battle once again for 500 miles at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, with just two races left in the 2020 campaign.

· Sunday’s starting lineup will be set by three competition-based metrics, rewarding both season-long and single-race performance, and will be announced later in the week.

· Four weeks of NASCAR action were completed prior to the COVID-19 hiatus with races at Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega, Dover and Martinsville postponed before the schedule later picked back up in mid-May.

Texas Recap, Martinsville Preview

· Buescher sustained rear-end damage early Sunday in Texas, as the team feverishly repaired his Fastenal Ford throughout the race to finish 34th Wednesday.

· Newman battled from starting middle of the pack to finish 19th in Texas.

· Fifth Third Bank returns to Buescher’s Ford Mustang in Martinsville.

· Guaranteed Rate is also back on board Newman’s machine at ‘The Paperclip.’

For Whom The Bell Tolls

Roush Fenway has earned four Grandfather Clocks at Martinsville with former drivers Mark Martin (two), Jeff Burton and Kurt Busch. Roush Fenway most recently went to victory lane with Busch in Oct. 2002.

Rock Around the Clock

Roush Fenway had its overall most-successful outing at Martinsville in the spring of 2002 when it placed all four of its cars inside the top 10 with drivers Martin, Burton, Busch and Matt Kenseth.

Closing Time

Roush Fenway earned a one-two finish in the April 9, 2000 event at Martinsville with former drivers Martin and Burton. Martin paced the field for 64 laps en route to the victory.

Short-Track Prowess

Roush Fenway has started a total of 672 NCS races on short tracks, recording a total of 22 wins, 122 top-five finishes, 243 top-10 finishes and 7,584 laps led.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 214 NCS races at Martinsville, recording four victories, 26 top-five finishes, 68 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 17.6 and has led 1,378 laps. Roush Fenway also boasts two NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series (NGROTS) wins in 46 starts at Martinsville (fall of ’03 and ’05).

Roush Fenway Martinsville Wins

1992-1 Martin Cup

1997-2 Burton Cup

2000-1 Martin Cup

2002-2 Busch Cup

2003-2 Wood Truck

2005-2 Craven Truck