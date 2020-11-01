Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing Returns to Winning Ways at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Monterey, CA. (November 1, 2020) The Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing team returned to action in the North America Lamborghini Super Trofeo series at the famed WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca this weekend. As the 2020 season draws to a close, rounds 7 and 8 of the one-make series made for some fantastic racing at the picturesque road course in northern California, which included a first race win for Sydney McKee.

Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing were off to a flying start in the first race of the weekend on Saturday afternoon, with Stevan McAleer in a titanic battle for second place in the PRO class after qualifying 3rd earlier in the day. At the halfway point of the race, McAleer brought the car to pit lane for the lone mandatory pit stop and driver change. With Stuart Middleton in the car, the No. 1 Prestige Performance Lamborghini looked set for a top three finish. In the closing stages of the race, the rear tires of Middleton and McAleer’s car started fading and the team had to go into preservation mode. The PRO duo ultimately settled for fourth at the line.

In the PRO|AM class, Andrea Amici and Ashton Harrison immediately showed great pace in the bright red No. 25 Harrison Contracting Lamborghini. Starting second in class, Amici held his position until the leading car received a drive-through penalty with 41 minutes remaining. From there, Amici never looked back, extending his lead to 10 seconds before pitting to make the driver change. With Ashton Harrison in the car to finish out the race, the Harrison Contracting machine looked set for victory, when disaster struck. The engine quickly started overheating, eventually ending Amici and Harrison’s race while in a commanding lead.

Sydney McKee continued her fantastic progress in the No. 87 FaDa Racing Lamborghini in the LB Cup class. Qualifying fourth in class, the talented youngster put together a faultless 50-minute race at the tricky road course, crossing the line in third, scoring yet another podium finish.

In the second race of the weekend on Sunday, the closeness of competition was on full display. Starting the race in the No. 1 Prestige Performance Lamborghini, Stuart Middleton made a clean getaway from fifth on the grid in the PRO class. Middleton held the position until the pit window opened, with the team opting to keep him out for a few laps longer than his competitors. The strategy appeared to be working as Middleton grabbed the lead with 28 minutes remaining, only for a full-course yellow to be displayed shortly thereafter. This packed the field up and meant that Middleton and his co-driver Stevan McAleer would drop to the back when making their mandatory pit stop. In the car for the final stint and despite only a few laps of green flag racing, McAleer made the most of his time to secure a podium finish of third in the PRO class.

Ashton Harrison started the second race of the weekend in the No. 25 Harrison Contracting Lamborghini, rolling off fourth in the PRO|AM class and enjoyed a clean race start. Harrison held the position until the mandatory pit window opened, with Andrea Amici taking the wheel in the closing stages of the race. Despite two full-course yellow periods, Amici was able to gain a position, bringing the Harrison Contracting machine across the line third in the PRO|AM class.

Having qualified third in the LB Cup class, Sydney McKee made a clean getaway at the legendary circuit. McKee in the No. 87 FaDa Racing Lamborghini held her position until the pit window opened, when she vaulted into the lead with the top two cars pitting. Despite the full-course caution coming out with 28 minutes remaining, McKee was able to keep the lead in the LB Cup class after her mandatory pit stop, making it a thrilling battle to the end of the race. McKee would not falter under pressure, winning her very first race in the North America Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship.

The Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing team travels to Sebring International Raceway on November 13 for the final two rounds of the 2020 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Championship. Race coverage will be broadcast live on IMSA.com/tvlive.

FINAL RESULTS: ROUND 7

PRO CLASS, No. 1 Prestige Performance Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Stevan McAleer | Stuart Middleton – 4th in class

Qualification by Stevan McAleer – 3rd in class

PRO|AM CLASS, No. 25 Harrison Contracting Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Andrea Amici | Ashton Harrison – 4th in class (DNF)

Qualification by Andrea Amici – 2nd in class

LB CUP, No 87 FaDa Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Sydney McKee – 3rd in class

Qualification by Sydney McKee – 4th in class

Stevan McAleer, No. 1 Prestige Performance Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo (PRO)

“Crazy race today. I only got two laps of green flag racing, but the two laps I had were a ton of fun. There was a lot of different traffic out there and I was just trying to manage the tires for the last few laps. We got lucky on some penalties on the other teams, so we ended up third in the Pro class. I’m disappointed because I thought we were going to get some wins this weekend but looking ahead to the Sebring finale where we’ll have some fun at my favorite track and see where we can finish.”

Stuart Middleton, No. 1 Prestige Performance Lamborghini Super Trofeo (PRO)

“Another tricky race for us this weekend. I was pushing the absolute maximum every lap. We have some work to do before Sebring, but I’m very thankful for the Wayne Taylor Racing team.”

Ashton Harrison, No. 25 Harrison Contracting Lamborghini Super Trofeo (AM)

“Race two was much better for Andrea and me. We podiumed which is a plus in general, not just because we got a trophy and some champagne, but because we need the points. We had a rough day yesterday, and our motor was great today. The guys put in numerous hours to get it ready and we made it just in time. This podium is for them from all the hard work they put in to get our car ready. Looking forward to Sebring and finishing the 2020 season.”

Andrea Amici, No. 25 Harrison Contracting Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo (PRO)

“A podium finish today at Laguna Seca. I want to thank the guys for doing the engine change last night. We were a bit unlucky today because we lost the some due to the yellow. But it’s always good to finish on the podium. The team did a great job this weekend!”

Sydney McKee, No 87 FaDa Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo (LB Cup)

“Super excited for my first win in Lamborghini Super Trofeo at Laguna Seca. It’s my second race here, so it feels like a big win. It was an amazing call by the team to bring me in when they did, and the couple yellows helped shuffle the field as we needed. It was a huge confidence boost and we’re looking to carry this momentum going into Sebring in a couple weeks.”