Elliott awarded final Cup Series pole of 2020

Chase Elliott will start on pole position for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 8.

Elliott, who won last weekend’s event at Martinsville Speedway and led a race-high 236 of 500 laps, was awarded the pole for Phoenix based on four stats: current owner points standings, the driver’s results from a previous Cup race, the owner’s results from a previous Cup race and the fastest lap established from a previous Cup race.

This marks Elliott’s first appearance in the Championship 4 round in his fifth full-time season in NASCAR’s premier series, all with Hendrick Motorsports, as he will contend for his first Cup Series championship.

Joey Logano, the 2018 Cup champion who won at Phoenix in March, will start alongside Elliott on the front row. Brad Keselowski, the 2012 Cup champion, will start in third and Denny Hamlin reigning three-time Daytona 500 champion, will start in fourth, with the final four contenders occupying the top-four starting spots.

Ryan Blaney, who finished in the runner-up spot last weekend at Martinsville, will start in fifth place. Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer and teammate Aric Almirola will start in the top 10. Bowyer is set to make his 541st and final career start in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Starting in positions 11-26 are Kevin Harvick, Matt DiBenedetto, Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones, Cole Custer, Matt Kenseth, Christopher Bell, Austin Dillon, Ryan Newman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Tyler Reddick, Ty Dillon, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Preece, William Byron and teammate Jimmie Johnson, who will be making his 686th and final start in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Starting in positions 27-39 are John Hunter Nemechek, Corey LaJoie, Michael McDowell, Daniel Suarez, Chris Buescher, J.J. Yeley, Timmy Hill, Quin Houff, Brennan Poole, James Davison, Joey Gase, Josh Bilicki and Garrett Smithley.

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway will occur on Sunday, November 8, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.