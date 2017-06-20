Keselowski fastest in final practice

Tweet Brad Keselowski posted the fastest time in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Michigan International Speedway. Photo: Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Brad Keselowski topped the chart in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Michigan International Speedway.

The driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford was the fastest with a time of 36.474 and a speed of 197.401 mph. Kyle Busch was second in his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a time of 36.512 and a speed of 197.195 mph. Kyle Larson was third in his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet with a time of 36.537 and a speed of 197.061 mph. Joey Logano was fourth in his No. 22 Team Penske Ford with a time of 36.554 and a speed of 196.969 mph. Erik Jones rounded out the top-five in his No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Toyota with a time of 36.557 and a speed of 196.953 mph.

Daniel Suarez, Martin Truex Jr., Clint Bowyer, Jimmie Johnson and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top-10.

Larson posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 195.416 mph.

AJ Allmendinger got loose going into Turn 1 and made contact with the outside wall. The team will run a backup car for tomorrow’s race.

