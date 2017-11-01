Harvick fastest in final practice
by Tucker White On Sat, Nov. 11, 2017
Kevin Harvick topped the chart in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Phoenix Raceway.
The driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford was the fastest with a time of 26.672 and a speed of 134.973 mph. Kyle Busch was second in his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a time of 26.799 and a speed of 134.333 mph. Kasey Kahne was third in his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with a time of 28.800 and a speed of 134.328 mph. Martin Truex Jr. was fourth in his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota with a time of 26.803 and a speed of 134.313 mph. Clint Bowyer rounded out the top-five in his No. 14 SHR Ford with a time of 26.813 and a speed of 134.263 mph.
Jimmie Johnson, Matt Kenseth, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top-10.
Chase Elliott rounded out the Playoff drivers in 17th.
Johnson posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 133.549 mph.