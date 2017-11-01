Harvick fastest in final practice

Tweet Kevin Harvick posted the fastest time in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Phoenix Raceway. Photo: Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Kevin Harvick topped the chart in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Phoenix Raceway.

The driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford was the fastest with a time of 26.672 and a speed of 134.973 mph. Kyle Busch was second in his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a time of 26.799 and a speed of 134.333 mph. Kasey Kahne was third in his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with a time of 28.800 and a speed of 134.328 mph. Martin Truex Jr. was fourth in his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota with a time of 26.803 and a speed of 134.313 mph. Clint Bowyer rounded out the top-five in his No. 14 SHR Ford with a time of 26.813 and a speed of 134.263 mph.

Jimmie Johnson, Matt Kenseth, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top-10.

Chase Elliott rounded out the Playoff drivers in 17th.

Johnson posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 133.549 mph.

