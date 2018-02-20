Blaney Fastest at Las Vegas in Final Cup Series Practice
by Tucker White On Sat, Mar. 03, 2018
Ryan Blaney topped the chart in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford with a time of 28.963 and a speed of 186.445 mph.
While Blaney put a Ford on top of the leaderboard for the first time this weekend, outside of taking pole position, the blue ovals didn’t dominate the Top-10, as they had all weekend. Instead, the fastest 10 cars were relatively evenly distributed among the manufacturers, with four Chevrolet’s claiming the top spots.
Following Blaney was Kyle Larson, with a time of 29.011 and a speed of 186.136 mph, Martin Truex Jr. with a time of 29.018 and a speed of 186.091 mph, Chase Elliott with a time of 29.023 and a speed of 186.059 mph and William Byron with a time of 29.032 and a speed of 186.002 mph.
Ryan Newman, Brad Keselowski, Daniel Suarez, Joey Logano and Erik Jones rounded out the Top-10.
Larson posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average of 183.935 mph.