From F1 to NASCAR: Could This Switch Become More Common?

Over the last few decades, increasing numbers of Formula One drivers have opted to part ways with open-wheel racing to try their hand at NASCAR. Perhaps most notably, the likes of Jim Clark, Juan Pablo Montoya, and Kimi Raikkonen have all participated in at least one NASCAR event.

Although a small sample size, it’s evident that F1 drivers are open to exploring the idea of NASCAR. While there are many other racing organizations available to them, NASCAR is undoubtedly proving to be one of the most popular. So, with that in mind, let’s consider whether this transition is one that could happen far more frequently in the coming years.

Flirting with the Idea of Stock Racing

Although he hasn’t competed in NASCAR, Lewis Hamilton has somewhat flirted with driving a competitive stock car. While the six-time Drivers’ World Champion is unlikely to walk away from F1 with records being within his reach, the Englishman may be tempted by NASCAR, as many others have. Interestingly, back in 2011, the 35-year-old took part in a car swap at the Watkins Glen track with Tony Stewart, the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. That said, in a report by Motorsport, it claims that Hamilton is open to the idea of staying with Mercedes beyond his racing career as he continues to dominate F1.

Although, of course, a one-off car swap is not an indication of Hamilton seeking an alternate racing career, he may find walking away from the high-speed competition a troublesome transition. Alonso is a primary example of a driver endeavoring to retain a sense of competitiveness for as long as possible, having driven in F1, IndyCar, and endurance events at the age of 39.

Furthermore, from a brand perspective, a record-holding driver such as Hamilton could globally boost both his and NASCAR’s reputation. In the 21st century, top-level stock car racing has been one of the most popular sports events throughout the United States of America. This is evident by the Daytona 500, which recorded 7.3 million viewers in February 2020, according to Essentially Sports.

A Desire to Remain Competitive

For any high-level competitor, the principal aim is to win. Unfortunately for some, this isn’t always possible in F1 due to the lucrative nature of the sport aiding an uncompetitive sense of superiority among particular teams. From this standpoint, it’s apparent as to why drivers have sought to diversify their racing credentials.

Problematically for F1 drivers, the sport is incredibly demanding both mentally and physically. In turn, this is likely to have a more significant effect on performance as racers reach the latter stages of their careers. The high-speed nature of top-level open-wheel racing, combined with the extreme G-forces, means that longevity is hard to guarantee in F1.

Because of this, stock racing provides a wide array of drivers with the opportunity to compete on a more level playing field. Take Scott Speed, for example. During his F1 career, the former Toro Rosso driver failed to score a single point for the Red Bull-owned team. In NASCAR, however, the now 37-year-old enjoyed more success. According to an article by The Things, Speed secured a top-ten finish in only his second race in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series back in 2008. Moreover, in his stock racing career, the Californian has won one race, which came at the KDI Office Technology 200 in the same year.

NASCAR Presents an Intriguing Opportunity

Although there are no guarantees that Hamilton would ever move to NASCAR, it isn’t unheard of for world-class F1 drivers to transition to stock racing. For some, it presents a more even playing field on which to showcase their talents, while, for others, it’s a platform to stay competitive. As the racing world often moves rapidly and unpredictably, it’s not out of the question that more drivers may, at the latter stages of their careers, swap F1 for NASCAR.